Five suspects arrested in Hangu over Islamabad murders: minister

The Islamabad police have arrested five people over the murder of a prayer leader, his son and a student in the federal capital, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Monday.Mufti Ikramullah, his 13-year-old son and the student were killed in a gun attack in Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu late Saturday.Prime suspect Shahid-ur-Rehman and his four companions were arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu city, Rasheed said. He denied that the killings were sectarian in nature.The minister said the incident was an outcome of personal enmity.The killings triggered protests in the federal capital. JUI-F supporters gathered in several areas to protest against the murders.Mufti Ikramullah and the two deceased boys were laid to rest in a graveyard in Bhara Kahu.