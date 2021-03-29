Monday, March 29, 2021  | 14 Shaaban, 1442
Five students killed in Khairpur accident

A wagon collided into a motorcycle

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Photo: File

Five children were killed after a wagon collided with a motorcycle on the Mehran Highway Monday morning.

The children, aged between nine to 15 years, were travelling to their school when the accident occurred near Kot Lakho.

According to the rescue personnel, the wagon was trying to overtake another vehicle when it collided with the motorcycle. The bike overturned and three children died on the spot. Two children died on the way to the hospital. Witnesses said that there are no hospitals within 40 kilometres of the accident site.

The wagon driver managed to escape and the vehicle has been impounded. The police are conducting raids to arrest him.

A case has been registered.

