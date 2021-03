At least five labourers were killed and five others wounded in a bomb blast in Balochistan’s Sibbi district, an official confirmed Friday.

The vehicle carrying the labourers hit a roadside bomb some 30 kilometers away from Sibbi, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Shah told SAMAA TV.

Four of the deceased labourers hailed from Punjab, the official said.

The injured persons, including two security personnel, were shifted to a combined military hospital.