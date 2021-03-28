Five killed in bus-truck collision near Gujranwala

Listen to the story

Five people were killed and 12 injured after a speeding passenger bus crashed into a truck in Gujranwala Sunday morning.

The collision took the place on the Grand Trunk Road near Kamoke’s Sadhoke union council.

The bus was heading to Sialkot from Sadiqabad.

According to Rescue 1122, two infant children and a woman died on the spot.

The injured people have been identified as Jaffar, Tanveer, Allah Ditta, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Fazal Hussain, Mohammad Ameen, Shakir, Zawwar, Mohammad Shan, Nusrat Bibi, Majeed, and Latif.

They have been moved to the Muridke Tehsil hospital.

The driver of both the vehicles fled from the accident site. The police have impounded the bus and the truck.