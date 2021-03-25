Five killed, eight injured in Naltar Valley car shooting: official

At least five people were killed and eight others injured after unidentified men opened fire on a passenger vehicle in upper Naltar Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan, a police official said Thursday.

Gilgit SSP Mirza Hassan told SAMAA Digital that the injured were shifted to a hospital in Gilgit. The incident occurred some 35 kilometers away from Gilgit.

Soon after the incident, the GB Home Department ordered the law enforcement agencies to stay on “red alert” and ensure security of all public buildings and sensitive places.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has ordered the security agencies to find the attackers and arrest them.

In a statement, the chief minister said the killers would be brought to justice and the government would take every possible step to maintain law and order in the region.