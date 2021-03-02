First Lady Bushra Bibi visits shelter home near Data Darbar

First Lady Bushra Bibi paid a visit to a shelter home at Data Darbar in Lahore Monday evening.

She was accompanied by close friend Farah Khan. They were accompanied by security personnel during the visit.

According to APP, the first lady reviewed the facilities being provided to the people living at the shelter. She also inquired about the quality of food being provided to the residents.

She met a woman whose child was suffering from polio and assured to pay for his treatment.

Another woman told her that she needs help to find her missing child and the first lady said that the police will look into the case.