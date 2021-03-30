Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Health

First batch of Cansino vaccine received by Pakistan: Asad Umar

3m Cansino doses to be procured by mid-April

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: CanSino Biologics

The very first batch of the Chinese-made Cansino vaccine for COVID-19 is being received by Pakistan today (Tuesday), said Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar on Twitter.

This is the vaccine whose phase 3 clinical trials were the first to be conducted in Pakistan.

The vaccine’s brand name is Convidecia.

By mid-April, three million doses of the vaccine will be procured, Umar added in another tweet.

The Prime Minister’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said Sunday that over one million COVID-19 vaccine doses would be flown into Pakistan from China this week. 

The Punjab health minister said March 14 the provincial government was in talks with CanSino Biologics Inc to import the coronavirus vaccination.

“We are in negotiations with CanSino and probably, we will be importing are own vaccine,” Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told SAMAA TV. “The government of Pakistan has allocated $150,000 million just for the purchase of vaccine.”

On March 21, the cabinet approved the prices of Russian and Chinese vaccines. According to a circular, one injection of China’s Convidecia vaccine will cost Rs4,225. Four doses of Sputnik V will cost Rs16,560.

Pakistan is currently vaccinating frontline health workers and people above 60 years using the Sinopharm vaccines donated by China.

Registration for everyone above 50 years opened on Tuesday.

How to register

Text message your CNIC number (without spaces and dashes) to the government’s official 1166 number to register.

You can send a text message from any mobile phone number.

The government will text message you back this information:

  • Your vaccine centre
  • The date
  • Your PIN code (which the vaccinator will ask for to verify it is you at the centre)

Vaccination centres are open from 9am to 5pm.

You can also register for your vaccination at the government’s website: nims.nadra.gov.pk

