Monday, March 29, 2021  | 14 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Fire erupts in school van on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal

10 children, driver rescued

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A fire erupted in a school van on Karachi's Sharae Faisal Monday afternoon.

The driver rescued the 10 children travelling in the van. He has been moved to the hospital.

The vehicle was parked near the Aisha Bawany Academy when the blaze was reported.

The fire has been doused now and the cooling process is underway.

The rescue teams said that they have yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.

In January 2019, Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah had ordered a fitness check for all school vans and cancellations of permits for unfit vans.

The government had started a crackdown last year after six children were injured in a school van fire in Karachi on January 5, 2020. The van, which belonged to Madrassa Usman bin Affan, caught fire near the Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town. Fourteen children were in the van at the time.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sharae Faisal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Coronavirus restrictions: Outdoor dining till 10pm, cultural festivals banned
Coronavirus restrictions: Outdoor dining till 10pm, cultural festivals banned
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.