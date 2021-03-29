Fire erupts in school van on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A fire erupted in a school van on Karachi's Sharae Faisal Monday afternoon.

The driver rescued the 10 children travelling in the van. He has been moved to the hospital.

The vehicle was parked near the Aisha Bawany Academy when the blaze was reported.

The fire has been doused now and the cooling process is underway.

The rescue teams said that they have yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.

In January 2019, Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah had ordered a fitness check for all school vans and cancellations of permits for unfit vans.

The government had started a crackdown last year after six children were injured in a school van fire in Karachi on January 5, 2020. The van, which belonged to Madrassa Usman bin Affan, caught fire near the Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town. Fourteen children were in the van at the time.