Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Fire breaks out at furniture market in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

No injuries, deaths reported

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

A fire broke out at a furniture market near Nairing Cinema in Karachi's Liaquatabad Tuesday morning.

According to rescue officials, the blaze started inside the building's basement at 5:30am and then spread to all three floors. Five fire trucks have reached the site and are trying to douse the blaze.

There are, however, no reports of any injuries or deaths so far.

"Due to narrow lanes, it's difficult for the fire trucks to reach the fire site," a rescue official said, adding that residents of neighbouring buildings have come out and are helping with the rescue operation.

The blaze has been doused with the help of eight fire trucks and one snorkel, the chief fire officer confirmed. Cooling at the site is underway.

 
