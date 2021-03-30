Fire breaks out at furniture market in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A fire broke out at a furniture market near Nairing Cinema in Karachi's Liaquatabad Tuesday morning.

According to rescue officials, the blaze started inside the building's basement at 5:30am and then spread to all three floors. Five fire trucks have reached the site and are trying to douse the blaze.

There are, however, no reports of any injuries or deaths so far.

"Due to narrow lanes, it's difficult for the fire trucks to reach the fire site," a rescue official said, adding that residents of neighbouring buildings have come out and are helping with the rescue operation.

The blaze has been doused with the help of eight fire trucks and one snorkel, the chief fire officer confirmed. Cooling at the site is underway.