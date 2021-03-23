Tuesday, March 23, 2021  | 8 Shaaban, 1442
FIA officer suspended for harassing teenager at Karachi airport

He asked for her mobile number

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
An FIA immigration officer, identified as Sanjay, has been suspended for harassing a 15-year-old at Karachi airport. According to the complainant, the officer asked for her mobile number and a box of sweets. Following this, the additional director of the Federal Investigation Agency, Zain Shaikh, blacklisted Sanjay and seized his official documents. "He has been instructed to report to the zonal headquarters immediately." Officer Sanjay was posted at the immigration counter of the agency at the airport.
An FIA immigration officer, identified as Sanjay, has been suspended for harassing a 15-year-old at Karachi airport.

According to the complainant, the officer asked for her mobile number and a box of sweets.

Following this, the additional director of the Federal Investigation Agency, Zain Shaikh, blacklisted Sanjay and seized his official documents. “He has been instructed to report to the zonal headquarters immediately.”

Officer Sanjay was posted at the immigration counter of the agency at the airport.

 
