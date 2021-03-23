FIA officer suspended for harassing teenager at Karachi airport

An FIA immigration officer, identified as Sanjay, has been suspended for harassing a 15-year-old at Karachi airport.

According to the complainant, the officer asked for her mobile number and a box of sweets.

Following this, the additional director of the Federal Investigation Agency, Zain Shaikh, blacklisted Sanjay and seized his official documents. “He has been instructed to report to the zonal headquarters immediately.”

Officer Sanjay was posted at the immigration counter of the agency at the airport.