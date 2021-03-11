Thursday, March 11, 2021  | 26 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Federal secretaries to visit Balochistan every month: PM Office

Step taken to solve coordination issues

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Federal secretaries to visit Balochistan every month: PM Office

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed all federal secretaries to visit Balochistan once a month.

The “issues related to the federal government ministries, divisions and organisations are not being handled promptly” by the respective departments, said a notification issued by PM Office.

To solve the coordination issues, the PM “has been pleased to direct that all federal secretaris shall visit Balochistan at least once a month” and hold meetings.

The secretaries have also been directed to issue their visit plan one week in advance. They will also be required to submit a post-visit report to the PM and Balochistan CM.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan pm office
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
coronavirus, pakistan and schools, coronavirus and schools, coronavirus schools closed, coronavirus cases, pakistan schools reopened, punjab schools closed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.