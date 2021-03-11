Federal secretaries to visit Balochistan every month: PM Office

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed all federal secretaries to visit Balochistan once a month.

The “issues related to the federal government ministries, divisions and organisations are not being handled promptly” by the respective departments, said a notification issued by PM Office.

To solve the coordination issues, the PM “has been pleased to direct that all federal secretaris shall visit Balochistan at least once a month” and hold meetings.

The secretaries have also been directed to issue their visit plan one week in advance. They will also be required to submit a post-visit report to the PM and Balochistan CM.