HOME > Money

FBR extends deadline to update taxpayer profiles to June 30

It was to expire March 31

Posted: Mar 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
FBR extends deadline to update taxpayer profiles to June 30

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Federal Board of Revenue has extended the deadline to update taxpayer profiles to June 30, it said Friday.

Taxpayers are required to update their profile under Section-114A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The FBR previously asked taxpayers to update their profile until March 31.

Earlier this month, the FBR said it issued tax notices to 2.1 million people across Pakistan.

These people included the ones who missed the December 8, 2020 deadline to file tax returns, misinformed the tax authorities, or hid their income.

The revenue authority said it would start penalising these people if they failed to comply with the terms of notices served to them.

