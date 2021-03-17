Fazl shouldn’t have postponed long march in haste: PPP’s Khuhro

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“Maulana Sahib should not have made an announcement to postpone the march in hurry,” Khuhro said on SAMAA TV's show 7 se 8.

The PPP had told the PDM parties that it wasn’t in favour of resigning en masse from the assemblies, he said.

The PDM decided on Tuesday to postpone its long march against the government.

“The PPP had reservations over resignations [and] it sought time to consult with its central executive committee,” Fazl had said after a meeting of opposition leaders.

“We have given them a chance and we will wait for their decision,” he said. “Till then the March 26 long march should be considered postponed.”

When the PDM was being formed, Khuhro said, the PPP made it clear that opposition parties should work together against the government in parliament and outside it.

The PPP leader claimed that a group within the PML-N was also not in favour of resignations.

“Some of their MPAs even asked Mian sahib 'who are you to seek our resignation',” he said.