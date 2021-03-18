Fazal dismisses PDM rift rumours, says alliance is united

PPP has been given time to rethink resignation decision

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has refuted the rumours of rifts among the members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The PDM leader said that the coalition parties had decided that its members will resign from the assemblies when it was made.

“The PDM stands united,” Fazl said while addressing a convention. “Debates and differences happen. We had never said that it would be the last option.”

The JUI-F chief added that nine of the 11 parties had agreed to resign before the long march in Islamabad.

“After our parliamentarians resign from the National Assembly, the numbers will be reduced by half. PPP, who is not agreeing with the option, have been given a chance to reconsider their decision,” he said.

Fazl hoped that the party remains part of the coalition groups and change its decision while keeping the decision of nine other parties into consideration.