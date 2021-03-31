Family of four found dead in Bahawalpur

A married couple and their two children were found dead in their house near Bahawalpur’s Hasil Road, the police said Wednesday.

According to the investigating officer, the neighbors called the police. “When we reached there, we found the children and couple dead inside the house.”

The police suspect the case to be of suicide and murder. “The house has been sealed and investigations into the case have begun,” the officer said, adding that the neighbours are being questioned as well.

The bodies have been moved to a hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them: