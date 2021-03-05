Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Fake accounts: Court to indict Saleem Mandviwala on March 16

He is accused of selling a plot illegally

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Fake accounts: Court to indict Saleem Mandviwala on March 16

Photo: Online

An accountability court in Islamabad has decided to indict Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala, former PIA managing director Ijaz Haroon and others nominated in the Kidney Hills reference, which is a part of the fake accounts case.

NAB has accused Mandviwala of colluding with former PIA MD and selling a Kidney Hill plot to Abdul Ghani Majeed and the Omni Group. They reportedly received Rs144 million for this transaction through fake accounts.

Mandviwala and Haroon appeared before the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir on Friday. During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau requested the court to indict them under the interim reference.

Related: Kidney Hill case: NAB to file supplementary reference against Mandviwala

Earlier you had said that a supplementary reference will be filed, what happened to that, Judge Bashir asked the NAB prosecutor. For the time being, we want a trial under the interim reference, the prosecutor said.

First the NAB said they want to file a supplementary reference and today they said they don’t want to do it, said Mandviwala while talking to the media outside the court.

The transaction under scrutiny is a private one and the NAB does not have jurisdiction over it, said Mandviwala.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.