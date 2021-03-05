Fake accounts: Court to indict Saleem Mandviwala on March 16

An accountability court in Islamabad has decided to indict Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala, former PIA managing director Ijaz Haroon and others nominated in the Kidney Hills reference, which is a part of the fake accounts case.

NAB has accused Mandviwala of colluding with former PIA MD and selling a Kidney Hill plot to Abdul Ghani Majeed and the Omni Group. They reportedly received Rs144 million for this transaction through fake accounts.

Mandviwala and Haroon appeared before the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir on Friday. During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau requested the court to indict them under the interim reference.

Earlier you had said that a supplementary reference will be filed, what happened to that, Judge Bashir asked the NAB prosecutor. For the time being, we want a trial under the interim reference, the prosecutor said.

First the NAB said they want to file a supplementary reference and today they said they don’t want to do it, said Mandviwala while talking to the media outside the court.

The transaction under scrutiny is a private one and the NAB does not have jurisdiction over it, said Mandviwala.