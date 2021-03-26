Faisalabad woman arrested for murdering husband, brother-in-law: police

A woman was arrested for murdering her husband and brother-in-law in Faisalabad’s Millat Town, the police said Friday.

According to the police, an FIR against the suspects’ murder was registered last year. “The suspect, who filed the complaint, told us that Saqib and his brother were killed in a robbery,” the investigation officer said.

The victim’s family said that the perpetrator had been pressurising Saqib to give her a divorce. When he refused to do so, she killed him, the victim’s relative said.

The woman, on the other hand, claimed that her husband’s family was trying to frame her as they didn’t want to give her the share of her husband’s property.

The police have begun questioning the suspects and further investigations are under way.