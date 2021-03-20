Faisalabad university supervisor suspended over harassment complaints

The supervisor of the Department of Food Science at the University of Agriculture in Faisalabad was suspended on Friday after students filed a harassment complaint against him.

According to the complainant, the suspect harassed six students. “He didn’t touch us but harassed us verbally in front of everyone in the class,” one of them said.

When the complaints were taken to the university management, the vice-chancellor instructed the dean to form a fact-finding committee to investigate the accusations.

“An initial investigation report will soon be presented,” the varsity’s spokesperson, Jalal Arif, said.

Students of the department, on the other hand, have come out and are encouraging multiple student unions and other organisations to speak up against the matter.

“If no action is taken by the committee we will take to the roads,” a student warned.