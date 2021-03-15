Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
Faisalabad rape suspect drowns in river: police

He was accused of raping and murdering an 11-year-old

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
A man, arrested for raping and murdering an 11-year-old child in Faisalabad, drowned in a river after escaping from police custody, the police said Monday morning. According to the police, he was being taken for the recovery of weapons when he jumped out of the vehicle and then dived into a river near Mamu Kanjan. The police officer tried to look for him and retrieved his body from the river, the investigation officer said. Zeeshan was arrested on the charges of raping an 11-year-old. The child's body was found in a river on Sunday. His family said that he had gone missing a day earlier after which they registered a complaint with the police. Following this, the police took Zeeshan into custody for questioning during which confessed to the crime. The suspect told the police he took the child to an empty plot and raped him. He then murdered the child and threw his body in a river.
