Faisalabad men arrested on charges of raping woman with disabilities

Two Faisalabad men have been arrested on charges of raping a woman with disabilities three days ago, the police said Monday.

The woman was a resident of Hajiabad. She had gone out with her family when her cousin and his friend kidnapped her and raped her.

Her family registered a case under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police arrested her cousin for questioning and he reportedly confessed to the crime.

The DNA samples of the two suspects have been collected. The case is under investigation.