Faisalabad man murders wife for not allowing second marriage

Suspect confessed to the crime, the police say

Photo: SAMAA Digital

A man strangled his wife to death for not giving him permission to get married again in Faisalabad's Islamkot, the police said Wednesday. Zeeshan and Saima were married for 11 years. "He had been bringing up the topic of a second marriage for a while now, but my daughter had refused to give him permission," the victim's father said. The suspect used to beat her often, he added. According to Investigation Officer Lal Khan, Zeeshan told the police that his wife had died of a heart attack. "He confessed to the crime during questioning." The body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination and an FIR has been registered. According to Section 6(5) of the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance, 1961, any man in Pakistan is required to submit written permission from his first wife if he wishes to marry another woman. If a man is found guilty of violating the law, then he may be imprisoned for a year. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Faisalabad Murder
