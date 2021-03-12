Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
Faisalabad man kills wife hours after wedding

Cousins had married of choice

Posted: Mar 12, 2021
A man has been arrested for killing his wife hours after their marriage in Faisalabad Thursday night.

The police said that the suspect shot dead his wife on the day of their reception following an argument.

The couple had married of their own choice.

The woman’s mother said that her daughter had tied the knot with her cousin. “I remember I met my daughter and kissed her forehead. I didn’t know this will be the last time I will get to see her.”

She accused the in-laws of murdering her daughter. “They have taken my child away from me forever.”

The body has been moved to the hospital for its postmortem examination.

