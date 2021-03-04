Thursday, March 4, 2021  | 19 Rajab, 1442
Faisalabad man arrested for keeping python as a pet

He didn't have the permit

Posted: Mar 4, 2021
Posted: Mar 4, 2021
A man was arrested for illegally keeping a python at his house in Faisalabad, according to the Punjab Wildlife Department. In an operation earlier this week, the department raided the suspect's house Gatwala where they found a nine-foot-long python that the man had illegally kept for over a year. The department arrested the man and a case under The Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act, 1974 was registered against him. The animal has been seized. In a hearing on Thursday, the court ordered the animal to be moved to the Lahore zoo, while the hearing has been adjourned till March 17.
A man was arrested for illegally keeping a python at his house in Faisalabad, according to the Punjab Wildlife Department.

In an operation earlier this week, the department raided the suspect’s house Gatwala where they found a nine-foot-long python that the man had illegally kept for over a year.

The department arrested the man and a case under The Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act, 1974 was registered against him. The animal has been seized.

In a hearing on Thursday, the court ordered the animal to be moved to the Lahore zoo, while the hearing has been adjourned till March 17.

 
