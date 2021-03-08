Faisal Vawda seeks stay in disqualification case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking to prevent the Election Commission of Pakistan from proceeding in a disqualification case against him.

In his plea, the PTI leader requested the court to issue a stay order. The court will hear the case Tuesday.

Earlier, Vawda resigned as a National Assembly member after casting his vote in the Senate election. The record relating to his resignation was sent to the Islamabad High Court.

The court, in its orders, stated that the PTI leader could not be declared ineligible as he had resigned as an MNA.

It directed the ECP to review the case and make a judgment in light of the Supreme Court’s verdicts.

Advocate Qadir Khan Mandokhail had filed a petition in the election tribunal. He had challenged the returning officer’s decision to approve Vawda’s nomination papers.

Mandokhail said that Vawda hid his US citizenship and didn’t deserve to hold any public post.

The returning officer did not listen to any reservations, he had said. The returning officer’s actions were illegal and unconstitutional.

Vawda’s dual nationality

Vawda reportedly filed his nomination papers for the 2018 election on June 11, 2018 while he was still a US national. His papers were approved on June 18, 2018.

The minister had filed an application to give up his US citizenship on June 22, 2018. He was issued a certificate on June 25, 2019. The process usually takes weeks or even months, according to The News.

A petition was filed for his disqualification under section Article 62(i)(f). The law deems it necessary for all members of parliament to be ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’. They are prohibited from concealing information about their assets.

On the other hand, Article 63(1)(c) of the Constitution says that “a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of parliament if he ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan or acquires the citizenship of a foreign state.”