Monday, March 8, 2021  | 23 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Faisal Vawda seeks stay in disqualification case

The PTI leader resigned as MNA on March 3

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Faisal Vawda seeks stay in disqualification case

Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking to prevent the Election Commission of Pakistan from proceeding in a disqualification case against him.

In his plea, the PTI leader requested the court to issue a stay order. The court will hear the case Tuesday.

Earlier, Vawda resigned as a National Assembly member after casting his vote in the Senate election. The record relating to his resignation was sent to the Islamabad High Court.

The court, in its orders, stated that the PTI leader could not be declared ineligible as he had resigned as an MNA.

It directed the ECP to review the case and make a judgment in light of the Supreme Court’s verdicts.

Advocate Qadir Khan Mandokhail had filed a petition in the election tribunal. He had challenged the returning officer’s decision to approve Vawda’s nomination papers.

Mandokhail said that Vawda hid his US citizenship and didn’t deserve to hold any public post.

The returning officer did not listen to any reservations, he had said. The returning officer’s actions were illegal and unconstitutional.

Vawda’s dual nationality

Vawda reportedly filed his nomination papers for the 2018 election on June 11, 2018 while he was still a US national. His papers were approved on June 18, 2018.

The minister had filed an application to give up his US citizenship on June 22, 2018. He was issued a certificate on June 25, 2019. The process usually takes weeks or even months, according to The News.

A petition was filed for his disqualification under section Article 62(i)(f). The law deems it necessary for all members of parliament to be ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’. They are prohibited from concealing information about their assets.

On the other hand, Article 63(1)(c) of the Constitution says that “a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of parliament if he ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan or acquires the citizenship of a foreign state.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Election Commission of Pakistan Faisal Vawda Pakistan PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
Faisal Vawda, Pakistan, Sindh High Court, Election Commission of Pakistan, Faisal Vawda disqualification case,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Indian airplane makes emergency landing in Karachi
Indian airplane makes emergency landing in Karachi
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.