Saturday, March 20, 2021  | 5 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed reacts to reports attributed to him

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Reports of a complete lockdown in Pakistan starting Monday have gone viral on social media. These reports are attributed to Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

But the minister denies having said any such thing. “I have not at all said that a complete lockdown could be imposed from Monday,” he said on Twitter.

“This statement attributed to me is false,” Rasheed said. He, however, admitted that he told news channels that the NCOC could think of smart lockdowns in affected areas on Monday.

The minister categorically denied the reports wrongly quoting him about the nationwide lockdown.

Imposing a lockdown is the job of the NCOC, not the interior ministry, he clarified.

FaceBook WhatsApp
corona lockdown Pakistan Coronavirus covid 19 news covid 19 vaccine government updates today covid-19 gov pk lockdown Pakistan sheikh rasheed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.