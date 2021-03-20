Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?

Reports of a complete lockdown in Pakistan starting Monday have gone viral on social media. These reports are attributed to Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

But the minister denies having said any such thing. “I have not at all said that a complete lockdown could be imposed from Monday,” he said on Twitter.

“This statement attributed to me is false,” Rasheed said. He, however, admitted that he told news channels that the NCOC could think of smart lockdowns in affected areas on Monday.

The minister categorically denied the reports wrongly quoting him about the nationwide lockdown.

Imposing a lockdown is the job of the NCOC, not the interior ministry, he clarified.