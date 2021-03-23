Tuesday, March 23, 2021  | 8 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Facebook touts war on misinformation ahead of US hearing

Disabled over 1.3b fake accounts in three months

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Facebook touts war on misinformation ahead of US hearing

Photo: AFP

Facebook on Monday highlighted a ramped up effort to block fake accounts in an ongoing battle against misinformation ahead of a key hearing in Congress scrutinizing online platforms.

The leading online social network disabled more than 1.3 billion fake accounts in the final three months of last year along, according to Facebook vice president of integrity Guy Rosen.

“We have every motivation to keep misinformation off of our apps and we’ve taken many steps to do so at the expense of user growth and engagement,” Rosen said in a blog post.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, along with the top executives of Google and Twitter, are set to testify remotely Thursday at a hearing on disinformation being held by a congressional committee.

Fake accounts are often used to spread deceptive information, sometimes working together in what the social network refers to as coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB),

“We take a hard line against this activity and block millions of fake accounts each day, most of them at the time of creation,” Rose said.

“We also investigate and take down covert foreign and domestic influence operations that rely on fake accounts.”

Facebook has removed more than 100 networks of inauthentic behavior during the past three years, according to Rosen.

The social network reported that it has more than 35,000 people devoted to thwarting such abuses at Facebook, which also uses artificial intelligence to detect fraud or spam.

Automated systems at Facebook have taken down more than 12 million pieces of misinformation about Covid-19 or vaccines since the start of the pandemic began, according to the social network.

Facebook also provides dedicated hubs for vetted information topics such as climate change and Covid-19.

“Despite all of these efforts, there are some who believe that we have a financial interest in turning a blind eye to misinformation,” Rosen said.

“The opposite is true.”

Critics accuse Facebook of doing too little to stop misinformation at the platform, and of even promoting its spread because such attention-getting material ramps up engagement that the social network can monetize with ads.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Facebook US
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Karachi zoo, Mumtaz begum, Karachi zoo mumtaz begum,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.