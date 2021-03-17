Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Eight Multan shopkeepers arrested for violating SOPs

Posted: Mar 17, 2021
Posted: Mar 17, 2021
Photo: File

Eight shopkeepers were arrested and over 27 shops were sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs in Multan. On Tuesday night, the district administration conducted an operation in the city against the people not following the precautionary measures. According to the police, nine buses have been taken into possession for not implementing social distancing. The shops, on the other hand, were sealed for staying open after 10pm. After Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that Pakistan is battling the third wave of coronavirus, the government tightened the implementation of SOPs. Residents have been advised not to go out without face masks. A smart lockdown has been imposed in a number of cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the last 24 hours, 2,351 news cases were reported countrywide while 61 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. The total number of active cases in Punjab is 189,362.
Coronavirus Multan
Tell us what you think:

coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus crackdown, coronavirus in multan, coronavirus in pakistan, covid-19 third wave in pakistan, national command and operation centre
 

