ECP to rule on Faisal Vawda’s dual citizenship case: SHC

The Election Commission of Pakistan will continue hearing the dual citizenship case against Senator Faisal Vawda and give its judgement, the Sindh High Court said on Wednesday.

Vawda filed a petition in the high court and requested it to stop the ECP from announcing a judgement in the case. His petition has been rejected.

The commission, in its reply, claimed that Vawda is trying to mislead the court. He hid facts and is now resorting to delaying tactics, it added.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that the commission should complete the proceedings. The Islamabad High Court has already given clear instructions in the case. If the petitioner is not happy, then he should file an appeal in that court. “One court cannot give a ruling against another court.”

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court directed the electoral body to take up the case.

A case has been filed against the senator for violating Article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution. He has been accused of lying about his dual citizenship in his nomination papers for the 2018 General Election.

A news report had revealed that Vawda filed his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections on June 11, 2018 when he still held US nationality. His papers were approved on June 18, 2018. The federal minister had filed papers to give up his US citizenship on June 22 and he was issued a certificate on June 25.

Article 62(i)(f) deems it necessary for all members of Parliament to be sadiq and ameen. They are prohibited from concealing information about their assets.