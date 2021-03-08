ECP to hear Ali Haider Gillani leaked video case Tuesday

The Election Commission of Pakistan will hear the Ali Haider Gillani leaked video case on Tuesday.

Last week, a video of Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Haider Gillani went viral in which he was seen advising an MNA on how to waste his vote in the Senate election.

The development came just a day before Gillani’s election as a senator. He defeated PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh by five votes in the March 3 Senate election.

Later on, Ali Haider admitted that he advised PTI MNAs on how to have their Senate votes rejected. He said there were more than two lawmakers present at the time.

The PTI moved the ECP to withhold the notification of Gillani’s victory. The commission initially fixed the case for hearing on March 11.

However, PTI leader Farrukh Habib filed on Monday a petition in the ECP for immediate hearing of the case. The petition was approved.

The ECP will now hear the case on Tuesday.