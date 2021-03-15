‘ECP members should resign as no one trusts them’

All members of the Election Commission should resign and a new electoral body should be formed, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.

“All the members should resign as there is no other way for people to start trusting them again,” he said. Will will form a new commission that is trusted by all the parties so that fair and transparent elections can be held in the country. The electoral body should play the role of a neutral umpire but it has failed to do so. “The way it has been functioning is completely unacceptable.”

PTI is the biggest party in the country and we have don’t trust the commission, and other parties have raised concerns too.

The commission is responsible for holding elections “honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law” and ensure that there is no corruption there, the federal minister remarked.

Everyone saw what happened during the election for the Senate’s Islamabad seats. PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost to PDM’s Yousaf Raza Gillani but our woman candidate Fawzia Arshad won. “This clearly shows that this is the work of some corrupt elements.”

Leaked videos showed opposition members telling people how to waste their votes and people were openly talking about horse-trading. Everything was happening in front of the ECP and yet it failed to make the elections transparent, he claimed.

No one is happy with the performance of the ECP. It has failed in fulfilling its responsibility and has proven to be a complete failure.