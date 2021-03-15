Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

‘ECP members should resign as no one trusts them’

Shafqat Mahmood addressed a press conference in Islamabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
‘ECP members should resign as no one trusts them’

Photo: SAMAA TV

All members of the Election Commission should resign and a new electoral body should be formed, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.

“All the members should resign as there is no other way for people to start trusting them again,” he said. Will will form a new commission that is trusted by all the parties so that fair and transparent elections can be held in the country. The electoral body should play the role of a neutral umpire but it has failed to do so. “The way it has been functioning is completely unacceptable.”

PTI is the biggest party in the country and we have don’t trust the commission, and other parties have raised concerns too.

The commission is responsible for holding elections “honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law” and ensure that there is no corruption there, the federal minister remarked.

Everyone saw what happened during the election for the Senate’s Islamabad seats. PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost to PDM’s Yousaf Raza Gillani but our woman candidate Fawzia Arshad won. “This clearly shows that this is the work of some corrupt elements.”

Leaked videos showed opposition members telling people how to waste their votes and people were openly talking about horse-trading. Everything was happening in front of the ECP and yet it failed to make the elections transparent, he claimed.

No one is happy with the performance of the ECP. It has failed in fulfilling its responsibility and has proven to be a complete failure.

FaceBook WhatsApp
election commisison of pakistan Shafqat Mahmood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
coronavirus, pakistan and schools, coronavirus and schools, coronavirus schools closed, coronavirus cases, pakistan schools reopened, punjab schools closed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.