ECP forms two committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan decided on Monday to form two committees to investigate the NA-75 by-elections.

One committee will record the statements of the electoral staff that was posted for the by-elections, while the other will investigate the irregularities during the by-polls.

The committees can also seek guidance from law enforcement agencies.

They have been ordered to prepare their reports and submit them to the chief election commissioner.

Earlier, the commission ordered re-polling in the constituency after the results of the February 19 by-elections were challenged by the members of the opposition.

The PML-N accused the PTI of attempting to rig the elections after some presiding members had gone missing during the counting of the votes. The officers returned on the morning of February 20 with the results and claimed that they left early because the fog was too dense.

The electoral body heard the objections raised by the opposition members and ruled that the by-elections were neither fair nor just. The re-polling will be held on March 18. At least 360 polling stations will be set up in the constituency.