Tuesday, March 16, 2021  | 1 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

ECP dismisses petition against PM issuing funds to lawmakers

It was filed by PPP's Nayyer Bukhari

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
ECP dismisses petition against PM issuing funds to lawmakers

Photo: File

The Election Commission dismissed Tuesday the petition challenging PM allocating funds to lawmakers before the Senate elections.

The commission said that the petition, filed by PPP’s Nayyer Bukhari, is not maintainable in the court

Sindh Member Nisar Durrani said that the petition was about the Senate elections and they have been held now.

Bukhari said that issuing development funds to lawmakers before the Senate election is a clear violation of the rules. PM Imran Khan assured MNAs that they will be given Rs500 million each. “He bribed them.”

The commission remarked that the case was heard in the Supreme Court too and asked about the court ruling.

Related: PM promised funds to MNAs before Senate election, ECP informed

The former Senate chairman said that the court disposed of the case after the government denied the allegation.

The Balochistan member pointed out that the Code of Conduct only mentions specific instructions for the president, governor, and not PM.

He violated Article 181 of the Constitution, Bukhari claimed. This is a contempt case and the PM can be imprisoned for up to three years. “You can’t announce any development work after the election date has been announced,” the PPP leader added.

Related: PM Khan announced Rs500m funds for lawmakers: PTI MNAs

Three PTI MNAs confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan “promised” to release Rs500 million development funds to party lawmakers.

Rubina Jamil, a PTI MNA from Punjab, told SAMAA TV that PM Khan promised to increase the development funds to Rs500 million in the next budget. She said Rs150 million had already been released to the lawmakers.

Jamil said the announcement was made in a parliamentary party meeting and the decision was appreciated by the party lawmakers.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Election Commission of Pakistan PM funds case
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
coronavirus, pakistan and schools, coronavirus and schools, coronavirus schools closed, coronavirus cases, pakistan schools reopened, punjab schools closed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.