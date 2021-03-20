Don’t be reckless, Dr Faisal Sultan tells Pakistanis

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Dr Faisal Sultan, the special assistant to PM on health, said that people must follow the coronavirus SOPs as the number of infections is rising in the country.

"We placed some restrictions on educational institutions, wedding halls, and recreational parks," he remarked. People must avoid crowded places and weddings must be held in open-air halls.

"We have observed that administrative action has been weak and people haven't been complying," the special assistant said. "We have to take collective responsibility and act together as a nation."

People should not be reckless and must wear masks in public. "Please follow the administrative action." It can prove to be quite dangerous and fatal.

He explained that when cases rise, it places a burden on the health sector. "Admissions increase and more people require oxygen." Our hospitals have been working at full capacity.

The vaccination process is ongoing. People above 70 years can walk-in at centres without an appointment. They must be, however, carrying their NICs and will have to register themselves.