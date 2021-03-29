Monday, March 29, 2021  | 14 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years

Experts say it may drop further

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years

The dollar was selling at Rs154.10 at the inter-bank, which is nearly a two-year low. The last time dollar was selling below this level was on June 14, 2019.

“The market sentiments are that that the dollar will further shred its value more,” said Zafar Paracha, Secretary Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

The dollar rate fell by Rs4 or 2.4% during March from Rs158.10.   

“When the market behaves this way, the selling begins which further puts the dollar under pressure. The same thing happens when the market expects the dollar to rise, people start buying, and subsequently dollar rate increases.”

He added that these market sentiments are due to improved inward remittances and lower outward remittances.

“Dollar may further lose its value and it can go down to as low as Rs152,” he said.

Paracha said the Naya Pakistan Certificate offers a lucrative 7% interest rate, which was increasing the flow of dollars into the country.   

Head of Research at BMA Capital Faizan Ahmed also said that he sees the dollar fluctuating between Rs152 and Rs155.

“The market was expecting that current account deficit would be high in February, something around $500 million but it actually came out at only $50 million. It also played a role in the falling rates of dollar recently,” Ahmed said.

During the first eight months of the fiscal year 2021, the current account showed a surplus of $881 million as compared to a deficit of $2.74 billion in the same period last year.

Ahmed added that inward remittances have also fared better, contrary to market expectations.                            

The remittances stood at $18.7 billion in the first eight months of FY2021 (July to February), which was 24% higher than the remittances during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Ahmed said that Pakistan is going to issue Euro bonds to the tune of $3 billion in the international market, which along with inflows from the World Bank and IMF, will further shore up dollar reserves.

The State Bank of Pakistan announced that remittances sent through Roshan Digital Accounts had crossed $650 million in eight months.

“I believe Roshan Digital Accounts has immense potential. The response so far is low because people are learning—both the overseas depositors and bank staff involved. The State Bank needs to conduct more awareness programmes to tap its actual potential,” said Paracha. “According to my assessment, remittances and investment through Roshan Digital Accounts can increase to $1 billion every month within a couple of years.

Meanwhile, Ahmed said that Pakistan may issue Euro bonds soon in the international market, which may also improve foreign exchange reserves and subsequently strengthen the rupee.         

FaceBook WhatsApp
dollar Economy rupee
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
youtube tax information, youtube tax pakistan, youtube tax update pakistan, youtube tax rate, google tax for youtube, youtube tax explainer, why youtube taking tax, tax for youtubers, tax for pakistani youtubers, indian tax youtube, american viewer tax youtube, youtube american tax, samaa news live, samaa tv live, samaa tv, why youtube tax, youtube tax guide, tax information for youtubers
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Coronavirus restrictions: Outdoor dining till 10pm, cultural festivals banned
Coronavirus restrictions: Outdoor dining till 10pm, cultural festivals banned
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.