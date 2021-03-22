Monday, March 22, 2021  | 7 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Dog bite case: Faryal Talpur challenges her suspension

MPA wants SHC's verdict to be suspended

SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Faryal Talpur/Facebook

Sindh MPA Faryal Talpur has challenged her suspension by the Sindh High Court Sukkur bench in the dog bites case.

She filed a review petition in the high court on Monday and said that the verdict should be suspended.

The MPA said that the verdict should be suspended.

Everyone is responsible for protection of the people, she said. MPAs can’t interfere in the responsibilities assigned to the city government.

On March 18, the Sukkur Bench suspended the membership of two Sindh lawmakers, including Faryal Talpur, over rising dog bite cases in the province.

The court had taken up the petition filed by Advocate Mohammad Raza over increasing dog bite cases in Sindh. It suspended MPAs Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikandar. The two lawmakers were elected from Ratodero and Jamshoro.

A week ago, the court had said it would suspend the membership of any lawmaker who would not oversee the campaign to kill stray dogs.

dog bite cases faryal talpur
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

