Doctor found dead in his room at Lahore’s Service hospital

The body of a doctor was found in a room of the hostel in Lahore’s Services hospital, the hospital administration confirmed Sunday.

According to the administration, Dr Hassan had not been feeling well and was under treatment in the hospital for the couple of days.

The cause of his death has yet to be ascertained but he didn’t undergo a coronavirus test, said the hospital administration.

Police have contacted his family and his body will be handed over to them after medico legal formalities.