Disqualify those who installed spy cameras: opposition senators

Say secrecy of vote must be respected

Opposition senators have accused the government of installing spy cameras at polling booths before the election of the Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

PPP's Mustafa Khan Khokhar and PML-N's Musadiq Malik even shared pictures of the spy cameras.

What a freaking joke

The senate polling booth has secret /hidden cameras installed

SO MUCH FOR DEMOCRACY pic.twitter.com/S7OapMhZtn — Dr. Musadik Malik (@DrMusadikMalik) March 12, 2021

Another hidden device found in the polling booth. Bravo pic.twitter.com/ZGAO04RBMb — Dr. Musadik Malik (@DrMusadikMalik) March 12, 2021

We want to know who is responsible for this and why this happened, Khokhar remarked while speaking to the media outside Parliament House. "Discussions should be held to see if the House will investigate it or the police."

According to Election Act, 2017, people can be punished for violating the secrecy of the vote, he added.

Malik said that the Election Commission should take notice of this. "People responsible for this should be disqualified as they are neither amin or sadiq." You said that the ballot will be secret but that is not what is happening here.

People find heroin in their vehicles if they choose to listen to their conscience, he added.