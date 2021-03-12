Defeat us fair and square, not through cameras: Shahid Khaqan

Senate chairman and govt must be held responsible, he says

PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the government should defeat the opposition members fair and square, rather than using different tactics.

He remarked that this is the upper house of Parliament but the government has turned the whole thing into a circus. There were cameras in polling booths and the senate chairman and government should be held responsible.

When asked if his party's candidate will win, he smirked. He asked why would they be contesting the election if they didn't think they would win.