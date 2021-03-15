Daska by-election: ECP says rules were violated, voting wasn’t transparent

The Election Commission has said that the petition challenging the re-polling in Sialkot’s NA-75 should be dismissed as many rules were violated during the February 19 by-elections.

The commission submitted its reply in the petition filed by Ali Asjad Malhi, who contested the by-election on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ticket.

The electoral body said that the Code of Conduct was issued on December 21, 2020 but still the rules were not followed.

It said that it had ordered “a prohibition on the commencement and carrying on of the development works at the behest of the political offices and the government” but the work continued.

“Various violations of the Code of Conduct by public functionaries, government officials, leaders of the political parties, the security officials, administration and law enforcement agencies also surfaced,” it said. “The civil administration failed to control the law and control which ultimately led to serious violence on the day of the poll in almost the whole constituency.”

The “interference and the intermittent interruption in the polling process” also supported the contentions that it resulted from the law and order situation in the constituency, it added.

Ban on posting and transfers

The commission said that a ban was also imposed on all postings and transfers in the constituency before the by-election.

On January 1, Ramzan Kamboh, the Daska DSP, was granted medical leave for four weeks and the charge was given to Sambrial DSP Zulfiqar Virk in violation of clear orders of the ECP, the body said.

It filed a complaint and issued notices to Virk but they received no response.

On February 2, the additional charge was withdrawn from Virk and Pasrur DSP Mazhar Ahmed Gondal took over.

“In order to defeat the order of the Election Commission and the transparency of the electoral process in the constituency, Virk was once again assigned the duty of Daska’s central circle in-charge under the alias Zulfiqar Ali for supervising the law and order situation,” the commission claimed.

The government appointed “selective officers/officials” of law enforcing agencies and violated the election rules. It claimed that “security officials, political leaders from the contesting parties, public officials,” and the law enforcement agencies violated the rules and failed to ensure a “conducive environment for honest, fair and transparent elections”.

The ECP had ordered the re-polling on March 18 but it has been rescheduled to April 10.

The commission said that its duty is to “organise and conduct the election and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law and that corrupt practices are guarded against”.

February 19 by-elections

The voting was held from 8am to 5pm at polling stations across the constituency. Polling at some stations in Daska was halted after two people were killed and seven injured in a firing incident.

The next day, the results were withheld after the results of 20 polling stations were delayed.

PML-N’s Syed Nosheen Iftikhar, who was contesting the election, wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and asked him to order a recount in all polling stations in Daska.

She claimed that the results of 335 polling stations came in Friday night, while the staff of 23 stations went missing. She said that a forensic audit of all Daska polling stations should be conducted.

ECP had also ordered an inquiry in the matter and asked Punjab IG to look into it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he would ask the PTI candidate to request re-polling at 20 polling stations in Daska.

“Even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations opposition is crying hoarse over in the Daska NA-75 by-election,” PM Khan said in a Twitter post on February 22.

PTI challenges repolling decision in Supreme Court

On March 5, PTI challenged the election commission’s decision to hold re-polling for Sialkot’s NA-75 by-elections.

The petition was submitted by Ali Asjad, who contested the NA-75 by-polls on PTI’s ticket.

He said that the commission did not review the record completely and its decision is not based on facts. The verdict should, therefore, be declared null and void.