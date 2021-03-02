CTD arrests ‘terrorist’ in Karachi

Hand grenade seized
The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested a suspected terrorist of the outlawed Sindh Revolution Army during a raid in Karachi Monday, the police said.
The suspect, identified as Sajjad alias Bablu, was arrested from a bus stop near the Mosamiat Chowrangi on the University Road. “A hand grenade has been seized from the suspect,” the spokesperson of CTD said.
According to the police, the suspect confessed to being involved in the following crimes:
Sajjad was also responsible for planning firing and other crimes on the night of Independence Day which was postponed after his accomplices were arrested.
The suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned. An FIR has been registered as well.