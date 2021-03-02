CTD arrests ‘terrorist’ in Karachi

The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested a suspected terrorist of the outlawed Sindh Revolution Army during a raid in Karachi Monday, the police said.

The suspect, identified as Sajjad alias Bablu, was arrested from a bus stop near the Mosamiat Chowrangi on the University Road. “A hand grenade has been seized from the suspect,” the spokesperson of CTD said.

According to the police, the suspect confessed to being involved in the following crimes:

August 2020 : Attack on Rangers mobile in Liaquatabad

: Attack on Rangers mobile in Liaquatabad July 2020 : Hand grenade attack on Rangers officer (retd) Ashiq Ali

: Hand grenade attack on Rangers officer (retd) Ashiq Ali August 2020 : Planning an attack on a Chinese van

: Planning an attack on a Chinese van June 2020 : Planning an attack on a Rangers van near the airport

: Planning an attack on a Rangers van near the airport August 2020 : Planning attacks in Ghazia Goth’s Zamzam Estate

: Planning attacks in Ghazia Goth’s Zamzam Estate August 2020: Planning an attack on the Mubina Town police station

Sajjad was also responsible for planning firing and other crimes on the night of Independence Day which was postponed after his accomplices were arrested.

The suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned. An FIR has been registered as well.

