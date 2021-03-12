Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

CTD arrests suspected MQM-London target killer in Karachi

He is accused of killing policemen

Posted: Mar 12, 2021
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Counter-Terrorism Department on Friday arrested an alleged MQM-London target killer Khawaja Faisal in Karachi.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from him. Faisal has been named in multiple cases registered at different police stations. He is allegedly involved in the killings of former Jail SP Amanullah, DSP Raheem Bux, and SHO Nasirul Hassan.

The arrest comes a day after the CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid said that MQM-L’s Kehkashan Haider has been running a network of hitmen from Texas, US.

Related: MQM-London hiring hitmen, sending them funds from Texas: CTD

In a press conference with the Sindh Rangers on Thursday, the CTD revealed an audiotape of Haider talking to a man, suspected to be a target killer, and offering him money.

Referring to Haider’s audio clip, DIG Shahid remarked that the matter will be taken to the Foreign Ministry and then to the US authorities. “It’s alarming that a woman who is a US citizen, sitting in Texas, is giving these directions like a mafia don.”

Sindh Rangers Colonel Shabbir said that the target identified by Haider caused sectarian rifts. “We wanted to bring it to your notice how these people are trying to spread chaos in the country from abroad.”

