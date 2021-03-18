Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

CTD arrests five suspected terrorists in Peshawar

Three of the suspects are said to be Afghan nationals

Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
CTD arrests five suspected terrorists in Peshawar

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested on Wednesday arrested five suspected terrorists in Peshawar. The department said that three suspects are Afghan nationals. It claimed that a large quantity of explosive material was recovered from the possession of the suspects. They were accused of planning an attack on security forces, politicians, and government institutions. Lahore's CTD had arrested two suspected members of a banned organisation on Tuesday.
