Covid-19 vaccine centres in Karachi

A complete official list
District South
SIUT
Khaliq Dina Hall
Jinnah hospital
Civil hospital
District East
Dow Ojha campus
Aga Khan University Hospital
Maternal and Child Health hospital PIB colony
Sindh government medical hospital
Liaquat National Hospital
District Central
Sindh Government Children hospital
Sindh Government hospital, Liaquatabad
Sindh Government hospital, New Karachi
Urban Health Centre, Goharabad
UHC 5C North Karachi
Malir
CVC The Kidney Centre
UHU Thaddo Nalo
RHC Murad Memon
District West
Sindh Government Qatar hospital
UHC 15 Orangi
Sindh Government hospital 50-bed Mansoor Nagar
RHC Shershah
RHS Manghopir
RHC Baldia Town
Korangi
SGH Korangi No. 5
SGH Saudabad
SGH Malir
SGH 25-bed hospital Korangi