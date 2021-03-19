Friday, March 19, 2021  | 4 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Covid-19 vaccine centres in Karachi

A complete official list

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Covid-19 vaccine centres in Karachi

A senior citizens receives a dose of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine at Khaliqdina Hall in Karachi on March 16. Photo: Online/Sabir Mazhar

District South 

SIUT

Khaliq Dina Hall

Jinnah hospital

Civil hospital 

District East

Dow Ojha campus

Aga Khan University Hospital 

Maternal and Child Health hospital PIB colony

Sindh government medical hospital

Liaquat National Hospital

District Central

Sindh Government Children hospital

Sindh Government hospital, Liaquatabad

Sindh Government hospital, New Karachi

Urban Health Centre, Goharabad

UHC 5C North Karachi

Malir

CVC The Kidney Centre 

UHU Thaddo Nalo

RHC Murad Memon 

District West

Sindh Government Qatar hospital 

UHC 15 Orangi

Sindh Government hospital 50-bed Mansoor Nagar 

RHC Shershah

RHS Manghopir

RHC Baldia Town 

Korangi 

SGH Korangi No. 5

SGH Saudabad 

SGH Malir

SGH 25-bed hospital Korangi 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus vaccination centers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Karachi zoo, Mumtaz begum, Karachi zoo mumtaz begum,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.