Covid-19 vaccination is a must: President Arif Alvi

Coronavirus vaccine is a must, President Arif Alvi asserted Sunday morning.

“It [the vaccine] is given in two doses and takes a few weeks to become effective,” he tweeted. “In most cases, it is 100% effective and in remaining, the severity of infection is greatly reduced which increases survival rate.”

President Alvi warned the nation to beware of “those who create doubt, as they know not”.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan and first lady Bushra Bibi tested positive for the virus. They are self-isolating at their house.

Talking to SAMAA TV on Saturday, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the prime minister is physically fit and will recover soon.

“We have a standard contract tracing system,” he said. “All those people who came in contact with the PM in the last few days will be tested for the virus.”

He warned that the third wave of the novel coronavirus is more dangerous because of the UK variant and advised people to religiously follow the government’s standard operating procedures.

Third wave of coronavirus

Pakistan reported 3,667 new coronavirus cases on Sunday taking the national tally to 626,802. Forty-four deaths were reported in over 24 hours after which the death toll of the virus is now 13,843.

Experts called the situation in Punjab alarming after the province reported over 2,000 cases in a day. Following this, a number of restrictions and lockdowns were imposed in virus hotspots.

Educational institutions in these areas have been closed down as well.

On Saturday, the Civil Aviation Authority banned arrivals from 12 countries from March 23 to April 5. These 12 C-category countries include Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia.

Federal Minister Asad Umar has said that the National Command and Operation Centre will have a meeting with the heads of all provinces on Monday and decide on new restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Special Assistant to the PM on Heath Dr Faisal Sultan has, on the other hand, advised the public not to be reckless and wear masks in public. “Please follow the administrative action. It can prove to be quite dangerous and fatal.”

Government debunks reports of country-wide lockdown

Reports of a complete lockdown in Pakistan starting Monday have gone viral on social media. These reports are attributed to Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

But the minister denied having said any such thing. “I have not at all said that a complete lockdown could be imposed from Monday,” he said on Twitter.

“This statement attributed to me is false,” Rasheed said. He, however, admitted that he told news channels that the NCOC could think of smart lockdowns in affected areas on Monday.

The minister categorically denied the reports wrongly quoting him about the nationwide lockdown.

Imposing a lockdown is the job of the NCOC, not the interior ministry, he clarified.