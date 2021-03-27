Saturday, March 27, 2021  | 12 Shaaban, 1442
COVID-19: Sindh closes shrines till April 8

Lal Shahbaz Qalandar urs cancelled

Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

The Sindh government has decided to close shrines across the province in light of the third wave of the novel coronavirus. The decision was taken by the province's endowments minister, Sohail Anwar Sial, on Saturday, March 27. The orders will be implemented from March 28 till April 8. According to Sial, the urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, which was supposed to take place at Sehwan Sharif starting Shaban 18 (April 1), has been cancelled as well. On March 24, the shrine was open for believers with strict SOPs. The urs was cancelled last year as well when the virus first broke out. In an NCOC meeting earlier in the day, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the third wave of the virus was more dangerous than other waves. The minister urged media and religious scholars to encourage people to follow SOPs and take precautionary measures. Pakistan reported 4,468 coronavirus cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. The government recently announced new restrictions to curb the third wave of coronavirus across the country.
