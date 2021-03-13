Saturday, March 13, 2021  | 28 Rajab, 1442
COVID-19: Punjab suspends sports activities

All outdoor, indoor sports halted until further notice

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
COVID-19: Punjab suspends sports activities

Photo: File

The Punjab government has suspended all sports activities in the province because of a rise in coronavirus cases. According to a notification issued by the provincial government, all outdoor and indoor games including hockey, football, snooker, gymnasium, volleyball and kabbadi have been postponed. "The closure will remain intact until the coronavirus situation in the province is controlled." Educational sports activities will close under the new orders as well. In a media talk on March 12, Special Assistant to PM on Health Faisal Sultan warned of a third wave of the deadly virus in the country. He said that the number of cases in Punjab has increased due to inbound passengers from Britain. On Friday, the government imposed a smart lockdown in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha. and Rawalpindi. The province has reported at least 183,815 coronavirus cases so far.
