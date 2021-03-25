Covax vaccines for poor countries delayed by Indian export hold-up

Covid-19 vaccines destined for poorer countries are being held up due to problems obtaining Indian export licences, the Covax facility’s co-leaders Gavi said Thursday.

“Deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines to lower-income economies participating in the Covax facility will face delays following a setback in securing export licenses for further doses of Covid-19 vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India expected to be shipped in March and April,” a spokesman for the Gavi vaccine alliance told AFP.

India recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday for the first time since November as a new wave of infections takes hold a year after one of the world’s tightest Covid-19 lockdowns was imposed.

The government and Indian vaccine giant the Serum Institute meanwhile declined to comment on reports that New Delhi is restricting exports to prioritise domestic needs for its faltering inoculation drive.