Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Court to hear case on Khursheed Shah’s health

Petition seeks details of PPP leader’s diagnosis, treatment

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Court to hear case on Khursheed Shah’s health

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court will hear a case on PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah's health condition. The petition against the PPP leader was filed by PTI’s Tahir Shah. The National Accountability Bureau and the administration of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases have been made parties in the case. The PTI leader, in the petition, stated that the hospital should provide details of the diagnosis and treatment. Tahir added that the doctors are still unable to diagnose the Khursheed Shah's illness. He claimed that he traveled 18 hours to Islamabad to cast his vote in the Senate elections. The complainant went on to say that Khursheed Shah is being facilitated through tax money. The petitioner said that an entire floor of a hospital has been designated for Khursheed Shah which is causing problems for other patients. The case hearing will begin from April 6.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court will hear a case on PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah’s health condition.

The petition against the PPP leader was filed by PTI’s Tahir Shah.

The National Accountability Bureau and the administration of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases have been made parties in the case.

The PTI leader, in the petition, stated that the hospital should provide details of the diagnosis and treatment.

Tahir added that the doctors are still unable to diagnose the Khursheed Shah’s illness. He claimed that he traveled 18 hours to Islamabad to cast his vote in the Senate elections.

The complainant went on to say that Khursheed Shah is being facilitated through tax money.

The petitioner said that an entire floor of a hospital has been designated for Khursheed Shah which is causing problems for other patients.

The case hearing will begin from April 6.

 
khursheed shah NAB NICVD PPP PTI Tahir Shah
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PPP, PTI, Khursheed Shah, Tahir Shah, NICVD, NAB,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi imposes lockdown in District Central's three virus hotspots
Karachi imposes lockdown in District Central’s three virus hotspots
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.