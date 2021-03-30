Court to hear case on Khursheed Shah’s health

The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court will hear a case on PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah’s health condition.

The petition against the PPP leader was filed by PTI’s Tahir Shah.

The National Accountability Bureau and the administration of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases have been made parties in the case.

The PTI leader, in the petition, stated that the hospital should provide details of the diagnosis and treatment.

Tahir added that the doctors are still unable to diagnose the Khursheed Shah’s illness. He claimed that he traveled 18 hours to Islamabad to cast his vote in the Senate elections.

The complainant went on to say that Khursheed Shah is being facilitated through tax money.

The petitioner said that an entire floor of a hospital has been designated for Khursheed Shah which is causing problems for other patients.

The case hearing will begin from April 6.