Court to hear Babar Azam harassment case after PSL6

The Lahore High Court has deferred the hearing of the Babar Azam harassment case for a month because of the Pakistan Super League’s 6th edition.

On Wednesday, the court heard Azam’s appeal against a sessions court’s order for the registration of a case against him.

Let the PSL6 conclude then the case could be heard, LHC’s Justice Asjad Javed said. The verdict might bring a bad name to the country, he added.

On January 14, Additional Sessions Judge Nauman Muhammad Naeem ordered the police to record the statement of Hamiza Mukhtar under section 154 Code of Criminal Procedure. Mukhtar accused Azam of fraud and sexual harassment.

Azam had appealed the session court’s order. Mukhtar also appeared before the high court on Wednesday.

“God willing, I will again appear before the court after a month and hopefully I’ll get the justice that I have come seeking,” she told reporters outside the court.

“The FIA investigation is ongoing,” Mukhtar said. “Babar Azam sought time to submit a reply, which has ended.”

She said whatever action the court or the FIA took, it would soon be in front of the public.

Mukhtar approached the court after the Lahore CCPO failed to register her complaint against Azam. She said she became friends with Azam while they were studying at Ali Education System, adding that they had illicit relations as he promised to marry her. After Azam was selected in the national team, he refused to marry her, according to Mukhtar.

She said that she got pregnant in 2015 and Azam, in connivance with his friends, forced her to get their child aborted, the court order reads.

Azam’s counsel argued that Mukhtar had levelled similar accusations against his client earlier. Later on, she submitted a compromise affidavit to the police.

Judge Naeem noted, in his order, that serious allegations of abortion and deceitful intercourse on false assurance of marriage were levelled against Azam. “From bare readings of the application of petitioner, prima facie, omission of cognisable offence is made out,” the order read.

The judge ordered the petitioner to approach the SHO of Lahore’s Naseerabad police station along with the copy of the court’s order and supporting documents.

The court directed the SHO to record Mukhtar’s statement and “proceed strictly in accordance with the law”.