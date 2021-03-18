Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
Court suspends MPA Faryal Talpur’s membership over Sindh dog-bite cases

Seeks explanation from chief secretary, Larkana and Shikarpur DCs

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench has suspended the membership of two Sindh lawmakers, including Faryal Talpur, over rising dog bite cases in the province.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Mohammad Raza over increasing dog bite cases in Sindh. It suspended MPAs Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikandar. The two lawmakers were elected from Ratodero and Jamshoro.

The court sought and explanation from the chief secretary why MPAs had not been overseeing the dog-killing campaign.

The judge directed the Larkana and Shikarpur deputy commissioners to submit their reports too. The hearing was adjourned until March 31.

A week ago, the court had said it would suspend the membership of any lawmaker who would not oversee the campaign to kill stray dogs.

It had previously ordered registration of FIRs against lawmakers and asked to oversee the campaign to kill stray dogs in their constituencies.

“This is not the function of MPAs and MNAs,” said Murtaza Wahab, a spokesman for the Sindh government. He said this was the job of the local governments.

“It’s inappropriate to issue an order against someone who is not responsible for the job,” Wahab added.

